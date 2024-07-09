MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Griezmann not starting in ESP v FRA crucial semifinal clash?

Antoine Griezmann has played 5 matches in the tournament and was a regular starter for France but he has been dropped ahead of the crucial semifinal clash.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Antoine Griezmann of France.
Antoine Griezmann of France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Antoine Griezmann of France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France clashes against Spain in its Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Munich football arena on Tuesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

France entered the Euros as the favourites to win the tournament but it’s performance has been below par. It is is yet to score from open play in Euro 2024. Its three goals have been - 2 own goals, 1 Mbappe penalty kick.

France beat Portugal on penalties in the quarterfinal to knock Cristiano Ronaldo out of the competiton.

Antoine Griezmann has played 5 matches in the tournament and was a regular starter for France but he has been dropped ahead of the crucial semifinal clash.

Coach Didier Deschamps has opted to play Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Griezmann has been an ever-present presence in the French side, playing 84 consecutive games from 2016 before he missed a friendly earlier this year due to an injury.

He has had a poor performance in Euro 2024 and has missed big scoring chances. He has only made four attempts on target.

Griezmann could feature off of the bench since he has been clinical for France when needed the most.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz douses Paul fireworks to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Alvaro Morata playing in Spain vs France semifinal despite getting two yellow cards?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Griezmann not starting in ESP v FRA crucial semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Griezmann dropped, depleted La Roja squad; Major talking points from the ESP v FRA semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Griezmann dropped, depleted La Roja squad; Major talking points from the ESP v FRA semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Spain vs France semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. How to watch the Copa America 2024 semifinal live on TV around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Griezmann not starting in ESP v FRA crucial semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA rules explained: Can a player be suspended for Euro 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz douses Paul fireworks to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Alvaro Morata playing in Spain vs France semifinal despite getting two yellow cards?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Griezmann not starting in ESP v FRA crucial semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Griezmann dropped, depleted La Roja squad; Major talking points from the ESP v FRA semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment