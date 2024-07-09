Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Griezmann not starting in ESP v FRA crucial semifinal clash?

France clashes against Spain in its Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Munich football arena on Tuesday.

France entered the Euros as the favourites to win the tournament but it’s performance has been below par. It is is yet to score from open play in Euro 2024. Its three goals have been - 2 own goals, 1 Mbappe penalty kick.

France beat Portugal on penalties in the quarterfinal to knock Cristiano Ronaldo out of the competiton.

Antoine Griezmann has played 5 matches in the tournament and was a regular starter for France but he has been dropped ahead of the crucial semifinal clash.

Coach Didier Deschamps has opted to play Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Griezmann has been an ever-present presence in the French side, playing 84 consecutive games from 2016 before he missed a friendly earlier this year due to an injury.

He has had a poor performance in Euro 2024 and has missed big scoring chances. He has only made four attempts on target.

Griezmann could feature off of the bench since he has been clinical for France when needed the most.