Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goal scorer in Euros history

Lamine Yamal scored an equaliser for Spain against France in the 21st minute to become the youngest goalscorer at the age of 16 years old.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Yamal broke the record at the age of just 16 years and 362 days. The previous record was held by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlathen since 2004 who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored a goal against France as well.

Lamine Yamal is also the youngest player to feature in the Euros and is going to turn 17 on July 13.

Yamal is currently the joint assist leader of the tournament with three assists and is becoming the most talked about player of Euro 2024.

Yamal also became the youngest player to score a goal in the Euros or the FIFA World Cup.

Pele was 17 years and 239 days old when he scored his first goal for Brazil in the World Cup.

Youngest goal scores in European Championships:

Lamine Yamal (Spain vs France on 9 July 2024) – 16 years, 362 days

Johan Vonlanthen ( Switzerland vs France on 21 June 2004) – 18 years, 141 days old.

Wayne Rooney ( England vs Switzerland on 17 June 2004) – 18 years, 237 days old.

Renato Sanches ( Portugal vs Poland on 30 June 2016) – 18 years 317 days old.

Dragan Stojkovic ( Yugoslavia vs France on 19 June 1984) – 19 days, 108 days old.

Arda Güler ( Turkey vs Georgia on 18 June 2024) – 19 days, 114 days old.

Cristiano Ronaldo ( Portugal vs Greece on 12 June 2004) – 19 years, 128 days old.

Ferenc Bene ( Hungary vs Spain on 17 June 1964) – 19 years, 183 days old.

Cristian Chivu ( Romania vs England on 20 June 2000) – 19 years, 238 days old.

Patrick Kluivert ( Netherlands vs England on 18 June 1996) – 19 years, 353 days old.

Youngest players in history to score in EURO + World Cup:

1 - LAMINE YAMAL (16 years and 362 days).

2 - Pelé (17 years and 239 days)

3 - Manuel Rosas (18 years and 93 days)

4 - Gavi (18 years and 110 days)

- Inputs from Opta Analyst