ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue

ENG vs WI: Here are the live streaming details, start time and squads for the first Test between England and West Indies at Lord’s.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 19:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dillon Pennington and Ben Stokes of England look on during a nets sessions at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Dillon Pennington and Ben Stokes of England look on during a nets sessions at Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Dillon Pennington and Ben Stokes of England look on during a nets sessions at Lord's Cricket Ground.

England and West Indies will face off in a three-match Test series, starting at Lord’s, London on Wednesday. The series will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC), and England, which sits ninth, will hope to lift itself off the bottom of the points table. West Indies, on the other hand, is sixth in the standings.

The home side will also look to avenge its 0-1 Test series defeat on the tour to the Caribbean in 2022, the last time the two teams faced off in the longest format of the game.

England vs West Indies 1st Test match details:

When will ENG vs WI 1st Test match take place?

The first Test between England and West Indies will be held on Wednesday, July 10.

Where will ENG vs WI 1st Test match take place?

The first Test between England and West Indies will take place at Lord’s, London.

When will ENG vs WI 1st Test match start in India?

The first Test between England and West Indies will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for ENG vs WI 1st Test?

The toss for the first Test between England and West Indies will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test live on TV in India?

The first Test between England and West Indies will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel.

How to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test live online in India?

The first Test between England and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington.
WEST INDIES
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales, Zachary McCaskie.

