TNPL 2024: Waseem, Sanjay’s mammoth stand helps Trichy register first win since 2022 season

The 23-year-old Waseem — playing his second TNPL match — had a couple of lucky breaks, but the opener did not lose his conviction, especially in his missiles down the ground.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:06 IST , SALEM - 1 MIN READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Waseem Ahmed and Sanjay Yadav in action.
Waseem Ahmed and Sanjay Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Waseem Ahmed and Sanjay Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Waseem Ahmed (90 n.o., 55b, 7x4, 5x6) and Sanjay Yadav (60 n.o., 33b, 3x4, 4x6 and three for 28) proved kingmakers for Trichy Grand Cholas as it downed Siechem Madurai Panthers by 67 runs in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match here on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat, an unbeaten 126-run stand between the dashing duo powered Cholas to 193 for two. The pair turned the innings on its head after Cholas had an ordinary first 10 overs (69 runs). Losing Arjun Moorthy and S. Shyam Sundar (30, 28b, 2x4, 1x6) did not faze them as they smashed the bowlers to all corners of the stunning Salem Cricket Foundation Ground with breathtaking brutality.

The 23-year-old Waseem — playing his second TNPL match — had a couple of lucky breaks, but the opener did not lose his conviction, especially in his missiles down the ground.

In reply, skipper Hari Nishaanth (39, 20b, 5x4, 1x6) led Panthers’ herculean chase even when the side kept on losing batters while trying to keep up with the run-rate. 

Hari went down with a cramp after smoking a six over deep mid-wicket in the seventh over. This seemed to affect the southpaw’s rhythm as he miscued a reverse sweep off Sanjay and was caught at short third-man. 

Panthers were cornered at 84 for five in 9.1 overs and never really recovered from there as the Trichy outfit ended up on the winning side for the first time since 21 July 2022.

THE SCORES
Trichy Grand Cholas 193 for two in 20 overs (Waseem Ahmed 90 n.o., S. Shyam Sundar 30, Sanjay Yadav 60 n.o.) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 126 in 16.4 overs (Hari Nishaanth 39, V. Athisayaraj Davidson 2/11, Sanjay Yadav 3/28, R. Rajkumar 3/9); Toss: Panthers.

Wednesday’s match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7.15 PM IST.

