Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?

Spain will take on France in a Euro 2024 heavyweight semifinal clash at the Munich Football Arena on Tuesday (July 10, 12:30 AM IST).

Spain will miss right-back Dani Carvajal after he was sent off in Spain’s quarterfinal match against host Germany. He came into the clash already on a yellow card and was shown the first yellow card of the match after committing a foul on Jamal Musiala in extra time.

With the first warning, Carvajal was confirmed to miss the semifinal clash as according to UEFA rules any player who gets two yellow cards will serve a one game suspension.

However, Carvajal ended up committing a cynical foul on Musiala in the sixth minute if added time in extra time, after his side took the lead in the tie through a Mikel Merino header in the 119th minute.

Luis de la Fuente has named veteran Jesus Navas in the right-back position as the replacement for Carvajal in Spain’s clash against France.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly, the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.