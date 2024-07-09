MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?

Carvajal has been replaced by veteran Jesus Navas in the right-back position for Spain’s semifinal clash against France.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 22:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Dani Carvajal.
Spain’s Dani Carvajal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Dani Carvajal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain will take on France in a Euro 2024 heavyweight semifinal clash at the Munich Football Arena on Tuesday (July 10, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Spain will miss right-back Dani Carvajal after he was sent off in Spain’s quarterfinal match against host Germany. He came into the clash already on a yellow card and was shown the first yellow card of the match after committing a foul on Jamal Musiala in extra time.

With the first warning, Carvajal was confirmed to miss the semifinal clash as according to UEFA rules any player who gets two yellow cards will serve a one game suspension.

However, Carvajal ended up committing a cynical foul on Musiala in the sixth minute if added time in extra time, after his side took the lead in the tie through a Mikel Merino header in the 119th minute.

Luis de la Fuente has named veteran Jesus Navas in the right-back position as the replacement for Carvajal in Spain’s clash against France.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly, the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Medvedev beats Sinner in quarterfinal; Alcaraz recovers after losing first set to Tommy Paul
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 final to feature Shakira as one of the performers in Miami
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Smaller US grounds, poor quality of surface hamper tournament
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. New football hierarchy raises the bar at Man Utd, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Smaller US grounds, poor quality of surface hamper tournament
    Karthik Mudaliar
  2. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Le Normand not playing in ESP v FRA semifinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 final to feature Shakira as one of the performers in Miami
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Alvaro Morata playing in Spain vs France semifinal despite getting two yellow cards?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Medvedev beats Sinner in quarterfinal; Alcaraz recovers after losing first set to Tommy Paul
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Dani Carvajal not playing in Spain vs France semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 final to feature Shakira as one of the performers in Miami
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Smaller US grounds, poor quality of surface hamper tournament
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. New football hierarchy raises the bar at Man Utd, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment