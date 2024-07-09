MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Alvaro Morata playing in Spain vs France semifinal despite getting two yellow cards?

Although Morata was subbed off without any card in the quarterfinal against Germany, it appeared as if Morata was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor while he was on the sidelines.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alvaro Morata of Spain after victory against Germany.
Alvaro Morata of Spain after victory against Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alvaro Morata of Spain after victory against Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain captain Alvaro Morata is starting in the crucial semifinal clash against Kylian Mbappe led France at the Munich football arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Morata received his first yellow card in the round of 16 game in the 4-1 win against Georgia which put him at risk of being suspended if he received another yellow before the semifinal clash.

Although Morata was subbed off without any card in the quarterfinal against Germany, it appeared as if Morata was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor while he was on the sidelines.

This meant that Morata was suspended for the semifinal clash against France, however, he is in the starting 11.

This is because despite the broadcasters showing that he received a yellow card and even the UEFA website showed him suspended for the next game, it was later clarified that it was not the case.

The yellow card was later removed from Morata’s name and UEFA clarified that he wasn’t shows the card by the referee, hence was available for selection.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.

