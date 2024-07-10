Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Kolo Muani scores early opener, Lamine Yamal breaks Pele record; Major talking points from the ESP v FRA semifinal

Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012) while France has won the Euros two times. (1984, 2000).

France clashes against Spain in its Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Munich football arena on Tuesday.

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the crucial semifinal match:

Kolo Muani scores early opening goal

In the eighth minute, Kylian Mbappe slotted a cross in for Kolo Muani who headed the ball into the net scoring France’s first open play goal of Euro 2024.

Spain missing Carvajal and Le Normand

Spain’s trusted centre-back Robin Le Normand and veteran right back Dani Carvajal were unavailable for selection.

Carvajal was given a red card for a tackle on Jamal Musiala and Le Normand received a second yellow in the quarterfinal clash against Germany and hence are suspended for the semifinal.

Griezmann benched!

Antoine Griezmann has played 5 matches in the tournament and was a regular starter for France but he has been dropped ahead of the crucial semifinal clash.

Coach Didier Deschamps has opted to play Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Griezmann has been an ever-present presence in the French side, playing 84 consecutive games from 2016 before he missed a friendly earlier this year due to an injury.

He has had a poor performance in Euro 2024 and has missed big scoring chances. He has only made four attempts on target.

How is Morata playing despite being suspended?

Although Morata was subbed off without any card in the quarterfinal against Germany, it appeared as if Morata was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor while he was on the sidelines.

This meant that Morata was suspended for the semifinal clash against France, however, he is in the starting 11.

This is because despite the broadcasters showing that he received a yellow card and even the UEFA website showed him suspended for the next game, it was later clarified that it was not the case.

The yellow card was later removed from Morata’s name and UEFA clarified that he wasn’t shows the card by the referee, hence was available for selection.

Lamine Yamal breaks Pele record

Spain’s right winger Lamine Yamal is in the starting 11 of the semifinal clash. At just 16-year-old, Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature in the history of Euros.

The young prodigy has now also broken Pele’s record and is now the youngest player to ever feature in the semifinal of a major international tournament. (FIFA World Cup, Euros, Copa America)

At 16 years and 362 days, Yamal has broken Pele’s long standing record which he made in the 1958 FIFA World Cup. Brazilian legend Pele was 17 years and 244 day and his record his now broken by Spain’s young sensation.

Jesus Navas becomes oldest payer to feature in last four clash

Jesus Navas becomes the oldest outfield player to play the last four of World Cup and Euros. He was included in the starting lineup since Carvajal is out due to a suspension. He is 38-years-old and is the only player from Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup winning team to be included in the squad in 2024.