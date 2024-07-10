LIVE Argentina vs Canada updates, Copa America 2024: ARG v CAN semifinal, Score, Lionel Messi latest news, 5:30 AM IST kick-off

PREVIEW

Canada is preparing for a colossal Copa America semifinal showdown against Argentina on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in what its coach Jesse Marsch has likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

Argentina, the World Cup winner in 2022, is defending Copa champion and top the FIFA rankings, while Canada is ranked 48th in the world and is making its debut in the tournament.

“They’ve only lost twice in five years,” Marsch said of Argentina. “(Lionel) Messi is the best player to ever play the game. But we believe we have a chance and that’s the way we’re preparing.”

Despite losing 2-0 to Argentina in its opening match on June 20, in which Messi set up both goals for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Canada remains confident having advanced to the semifinals following a penalty shootout win against Venezuela.

“We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments,” Marsch told reporters. “I said after the (Venezuela) match that we probably have to play a perfect match and maybe even then it may not be enough.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match kick off?

The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 (5:30 AM IST) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in India?

There is no official confirmation on which Network the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live stream of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in India?

There is no official confirmation on which platform the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in the USA?

The match will be telecasted across the FOX networks in the USA - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).