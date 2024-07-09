MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni

Argentina and Canada will meet for the second time in the tournament after the opening match in Group A, where the defending champion beat the CONCACAF side 2-0.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 08:23 IST , NEW JERSEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina’s Lionel Messi training with teammates prior to the Copa America semifinals against Canada at RBNY Training Facility, East Hanover, New Jersey on Monday.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi training with teammates prior to the Copa America semifinals against Canada at RBNY Training Facility, East Hanover, New Jersey on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi training with teammates prior to the Copa America semifinals against Canada at RBNY Training Facility, East Hanover, New Jersey on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be fit to play in Tuesday’s Copa America semifinal against Canada in New Jersey, coach Lionel Scaloni said, despite the forward’s hamstring injury concerns.

Messi returned to action on Thursday in Argentina’s quarterfinal win against Ecuador after missing the final group-stage match due to injury. He played the entire game, but looked physically hampered.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami player missed a penalty in the shootout that decided the game at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

“Leo (Messi) is fine, he finished well, so tomorrow he will be part of the match, we are calm,” Scaloni told a press conference on Monday ahead of the semi-final clash at the MetLife Stadium. “His level looks good. He is essential for us.”

READ | Copa America: Uruguay’s style shone through in quarterfinal win over Brazil, says coach Bielsa

Argentina and Canada will meet for the second time in the tournament after the opening match in Group A, where the defending champion beat the CONCACAF side 2-0.

Scaloni said this time he and his Canada counterpart Jesse Marsch will seek to try “something different”.

“All coaches take notes to correct mistakes and hurt our opponents,” the 46-year-old manager said. “Each coach will have to do something different. We will try to have the ball and stop them from playing their game.”

The Argentine boss added that his side will look to counter the physical and aggressive play of Canada, which is coming off the back of a penalty shootout win over Venezuela.

“Canada has players who are physically strong and also technically good, with a coach who has conveyed an aggressive way of playing,” he said.

“They have made things difficult for all teams. Physically it’s difficult to match them, but with our assets we hope to play the game on our side.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Lionel Messi /

Lionel Scaloni /

Argentina /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Fritz redeems himself on Centre Court with epic comeback win over Zverev to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 8 Highlights: Djokovic breezes past Rune, Fritz comes from behind to beat Zverev in five-setter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 9 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Paolini in quarterfinal action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Turkey proud to show its spirit, says coach Montella after 2-1 loss to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: ‘Only a football game’, Switzerland manager Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: England manager Southgate defends ’streetwise’ tactics at European Championship, says backlash is difficult
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Fritz redeems himself on Centre Court with epic comeback win over Zverev to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 8 Highlights: Djokovic breezes past Rune, Fritz comes from behind to beat Zverev in five-setter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 9 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner and Paolini in quarterfinal action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment