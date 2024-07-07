MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Uruguay’s style shone through in quarterfinal win over Brazil, says coach Bielsa

Bielsa’s teams are usually characterised by relentless attacking football and no team has scored more goals in the tournament than Uruguay, which netted nine times in the group stage.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 21:59 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference.
Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Uruguay’s diligence and resilience under pressure after going a man down against Brazil in Saturday’s Copa America quarterfinal victory put the team’s distinctive character in the spotlight, coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

Uruguay lost Nahitan Nandez to a red card on a VAR review, which reduced its side to 10 men for the final stages of the second half, but it shut shop and defended resolutely to take the match to penalties where it prevailed 4-2.

“Everything that happens, happens Uruguayan style, because the players are the ones that give their all to the team,” Bielsa told reporters.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal knocked out in quarterfinal

“It was a match with very little goal opportunities, highly contested, very close, even with very little changes in possession. When we were one man down, we decided to dedicate ourselves to defending in our half.

“So holding on to that result as the Uruguayan team did shows the profile of Uruguayan football. And they were very calm in the penalty shootout that demands not only accuracy but also character.”

Bielsa’s teams are usually characterised by relentless attacking football and no team has scored more goals in the tournament than Uruguay, which netted nine times in the group stage.

But three straight clean sheets have also helped Uruguay book a semifinal against Colombia and Bielsa was quick to praise his squad’s mentality rather than take credit for its defensive record.

“I am a bit more drawn to the offensive than the defensive game, but in a match that was as tight as this one, we created one more opportunity than our opponent and we defended well,” Bielsa added.

“There was a Uruguayan coach that said that... I would learn how to defend on the pitch and that is true because Uruguay is very consistent in defence.

“They played against Mexico (in a friendly), USA and Brazil, and kept clean sheets. I do think that defensively, not because I achieved it but because the players are inherently good at defending, that they are very good at keeping a clean sheet.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Uruguay /

Marcelo Bielsa

