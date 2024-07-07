MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara retires from football: Reports

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who last played club for Liverpool in the Premier League, announced his retirement from professional football on Sunday.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 19:50 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Thiago played most of his club football at Bayern Munich, winning 15 major titles there, including seven league titles and one UEFA Champions League.
Thiago played most of his club football at Bayern Munich, winning 15 major titles there, including seven league titles and one UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Thiago played most of his club football at Bayern Munich, winning 15 major titles there, including seven league titles and one UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara retires from football: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea appoints Hong Myung-bo as coach before third-round qualifiers
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Pedri makes peace with Toni Kroos over challenge that ended his tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal knocked out in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Kolo Muani tries the Mbappe mask, says ‘nothing’ is visible after wearing it
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Wolvaardt falls for 22 to Vastrakar; Kapp joins Brits
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM highlights, 2nd T20I: India beats Zimbabwe by 100 runs, levels series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jemimah, Shikha signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara retires from football: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Avinash Sable in action next, Kishore Jena to compete in men’s javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment