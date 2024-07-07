MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Pedri makes peace with Toni Kroos over challenge that ended his tournament

Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in the opening stages of Spain’s victory over Germany.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 18:50 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain's Pedri walks off the pitch after being substituted due to the knee injury during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Germany.
Spain’s Pedri walks off the pitch after being substituted due to the knee injury during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain’s Pedri walks off the pitch after being substituted due to the knee injury during the Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain midfielder Pedri has made peace with Toni Kroos over the tournament-ending challenge in their quarterfinal match, the Barcelona midfielder clarified on social media.

Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 on Saturday with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in the opening stages of Spain’s victory over Germany the previous day.

Spain's Pedri fouled by Toni Kroos in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal.
Spain’s Pedri fouled by Toni Kroos in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal.s | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain’s Pedri fouled by Toni Kroos in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal.s | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It was Kroos’ last match as a player, with him retiring from club football earlier and from the international stage after Germany’s exit from the tournament.

After the match, Kroos apologised to the youngster on social media, saying, “Forgiveness and get well soon to @pedri! Logically, it wasn’t my intention to hurt you. A quick recovery and all the best. You’re a great player.”

Pedri, who will continue staying with the Spanish contingent for the remainder of the tournament, later replied that there were no hard feelings for the foul.

“Thank you Toni Kroos for your message,” the 21-year-old Pedri wrote on Instagram. “This is football and these things happen. Your career and your record remain forever.”

Pedri had to come off in the eighth minute of Friday’s match and Spain went on to beat Germany 2-1 thanks to Mikel Merino’s game-winning goal in the last minute of extra time — set up by Pedri’s replacement Dani Olmo, who had netted the opener.

“I came to Germany for Euro 2024 and I will continue here, until the end. Because, do not doubt it, the dream continues,” Pedri wrote.

“This week it’s time to encourage and contribute in another way to this great family that is Spain. Their support and that of all of you is incredible. The hardest moment has passed and the road back has already started, to soon be at full strength with Barcelona.”

