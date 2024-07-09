Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for in ARG v CAN semifinal clash

Argentina takes on Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinal on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Star-studded Argentina has among its ranks enough players who can turn the game around with their brilliance, while debutant Canada too has shown that its players can spring up a surprise when needed.

Here are some key battles between Argentina and Canada that can prove to be game-changing during the semifinal clash:

Nahuel Molina-Jacob Shaffelburg

One of the heroes of Canada’s dream run in its maiden Copa America, and the quarterfinal clash against Venezuela, Jacob Shaffelburg will be looking to continue his fine form by scoring against the defending champion.

Primed to start against the La Albiceleste on the left wing, Shaffelburg will be met with much resistance from Nahuel Molina, the Argentine right-back.

Molina had started Argentina’s Group A opener against Canada and excelled against Jesse Marsch’s men. Shaffelburg would have to do well to go past Molina, lest the defender intercepts the ball and executes one og his accurate long balls.

Stephen Eustaquio-Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina seems to be Stephen Eustaquio’s favourite team to practice his tackles against as he did so a total of five times in Canada’s Group A opener against the defending champion. The midfielder is also not one to shy away from fancying his chances at goal.

Coming up against him would be World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who is coming off a good performance against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, which includes assisting Lisandro Martinez’s first half goal.

Lionel Messi-Alphonso Davies

It’ll be a battle of the captains when Lionel Messi comes up against Alphonso Davies in and around his favourite right flank.

While Messi is yet to open scoring in the ongoing tournament, his only contribution so far remains the assist from Argentina’s group stage match against Canada.

Davies, on the other hand, found his hands full in the quarterfinal against Venezuela when he made seven tackles and a couple of interceptions. His speed too might give him an upper hand over Argentina’s talisman.

