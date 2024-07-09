Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal clash

Canada has an uphill task in its so far dream debut at the Copa America when it faces defending champion Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Both sides met once before in the same tournament during the Group A matches. In that fixture, Argentina comfortably posted a 2-0 win over the debutants to kick off the 2024 edition of Copa America with a win.

Argentina vs Canada head-to-head record

The two sides have just met only twice prior to the upcoming semifinal clash, both of which the La Albiceleste have won.

The first time they met was in 2010 in an International Friendly where Argentina beat Canada 5-0. The next was just a couple of weeks back, on June 20, where the defending champion defeated Canada 2-0.

Played: 2

Argentina: 2

Draw: 0

Canada: 0