MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal clash

Both sides met once before in the same tournament during the Group A matches. In that fixture, Argentina comfortably posted a 2-0 win over the debutants to kick off the 2024 edition of Copa America with a win.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada.
Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada has an uphill task in its so far dream debut at the Copa America when it faces defending champion Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Both sides met once before in the same tournament during the Group A matches. In that fixture, Argentina comfortably posted a 2-0 win over the debutants to kick off the 2024 edition of Copa America with a win.

Argentina vs Canada head-to-head record

The two sides have just met only twice prior to the upcoming semifinal clash, both of which the La Albiceleste have won.

The first time they met was in 2010 in an International Friendly where Argentina beat Canada 5-0. The next was just a couple of weeks back, on June 20, where the defending champion defeated Canada 2-0.

Played: 2

Argentina: 2

Draw: 0

Canada: 0

Related Topics

Argentina /

Canada /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri calls for more protection for players after Pedri’s tournament ends due to knee injury
    AP
  2. Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Putting the ‘Brits’ and pieces together - Cricket keeps giving Tazmin’s perseverance second chances
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz: Test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version, Gujrathi joins in as a wild card in Zagreb
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe or Yamal; Top player battles and key match-ups in ESP v FRA semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal - tactical preview: Mbappe and Co faces biggest test
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v FRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri calls for more protection for players after Pedri’s tournament ends due to knee injury
    AP
  2. Spain vs France, Euro 2024 semifinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Putting the ‘Brits’ and pieces together - Cricket keeps giving Tazmin’s perseverance second chances
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz: Test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version, Gujrathi joins in as a wild card in Zagreb
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment