MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ARG vs CAN, Copa American 2024: Canada primed for role of giant-killer in semifinal clash with Argentina

Argentina, World Cup winner in 2022, is defending Copa champion and top the FIFA rankings, while Canada is ranked 48th in the world and is making its debut in the tournament.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 09:32 IST , NEW JERSEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch during a press conference ahead of the Copa America semifinal match against Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch during a press conference ahead of the Copa America semifinal match against Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch during a press conference ahead of the Copa America semifinal match against Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Canada is preparing for a colossal Copa America semifinal showdown against Argentina on Tuesday in what its coach Jesse Marsch has likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

Argentina, World Cup winner in 2022, is defending Copa champion and top the FIFA rankings, while Canada is ranked 48th in the world and is making its debut in the tournament.

“They’ve only lost twice in five years,” Marsch said of Argentina.

“(Lionel) Messi is the best player to ever play the game. But we believe we have a chance and that’s the way we’re preparing.”

READ | Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni

Despite losing 2-0 to Argentina in its opening match on June 20, in which Messi set up both goals for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Canada remains confident having advanced to the semifinals following a penalty shootout win against Venezuela.

“We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments,” Marsch told reporters.

“I said after the (Venezuela) match that we probably have to play a perfect match and maybe even then it may not be enough.”

While Canada had learned a lot about Argentina from the opening group match Marsch said Messi’s side would probably move up a gear in the semifinals.

Messi was on the pitch for the whole of Argentina’s quarterfinal shootout win over Ecuador despite dealing with a muscle injury during the group stage.

“He’s doing OK and he’s going to be part of the match,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters.

“It’s up to me to decide and when I see he’s in good condition, even if he’s not 100% he will still play.

“Even when he’s not at his best, he still has a lot to give.”

The winner will move on to the final in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, meeting either Uruguay or Colombia, which play their semi on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Canada /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ARG vs CAN, Copa American 2024: Canada primed for role of giant-killer in semifinal clash with Argentina
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: England’s semifinal referee has history with Bellingham
    Reuters
  3. Keegan Bradley named US captain for Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune in fourth round, takes aim at Centre Court crowd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. ARG vs CAN, Copa American 2024: Canada primed for role of giant-killer in semifinal clash with Argentina
    Reuters
  2. Messi fit for Copa America semifinal against Canada, says Scaloni
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Dutch showed heart, says coach Koeman after beating Turkey 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Turkey proud to show its spirit, says coach Montella after 2-1 loss to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: ‘Only a football game’, Switzerland manager Yakin consoles Akanji on shootout miss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ARG vs CAN, Copa American 2024: Canada primed for role of giant-killer in semifinal clash with Argentina
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: England’s semifinal referee has history with Bellingham
    Reuters
  3. Keegan Bradley named US captain for Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, third T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune in fourth round, takes aim at Centre Court crowd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment