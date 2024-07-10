Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes all-time second highest international goalscorer

Lionel Messi crossed Ali Daei of Iran to become the all-time second-highest international goalscorer in history after he scored in Argentina’s semifinal clash against Canada on Tuesday in Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before the match, the Argentine was the second-highest active international goalscorer, tied with Daei’s 108 goals.

After the goal against Canada, Messi takes his tally to 109 international goals. He is behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 130 goals for his country.

This strike against Canada was Messi’s 14th goal in Copa America.

List of top 10 highest international goal scorers in history