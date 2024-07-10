MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes all-time second highest international goalscorer

Prior to the match against Canada, the Argentine was the second-highest active international goal scorer with 108 goals, only behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 06:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi crossed Ali Daei of Iran to become the all-time second-highest international goalscorer in history after he scored in Argentina’s semifinal clash against Canada on Tuesday in Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before the match, the Argentine was the second-highest active international goalscorer, tied with Daei’s 108 goals.

After the goal against Canada, Messi takes his tally to 109 international goals. He is behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 130 goals for his country.

This strike against Canada was Messi’s 14th goal in Copa America.

List of top 10 highest international goal scorers in history

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 130 goals
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 109 goals
3. Ali Daei (Iran): 108 goals
4. Sunil Chhetri (India): 94 goals
5. Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia): 89 goals
6. Ali Mabkhout (UAE); Romelu Lukaku (Belgium): 85 goals
7. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary): 84 goals
8. Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 83 goals
9. Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia); Neymar (Brazil): 79 goals
10. Hussein Saeed (Iraq): 78 goals

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Copa America 2024 /

Argentina /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Ali Daei

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Messi scores his first goal of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes all-time second highest international goalscorer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez goals keep Albiceleste in lead, semifinal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Argentina vs Canada in pictures, Copa America 2024 semifinal: Lionel Messi photos, Real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada LIVE updates: Copa America 2024, ARG 2-0 CAN, When and where to watch Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Messi scores his first goal of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes all-time second highest international goalscorer
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Argentina vs Canada in pictures, Copa America 2024 semifinal: Lionel Messi photos, Real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay defender Araujo to miss remainder of tournament due to injury
    Reuters
  5. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez goals keep Albiceleste in lead, semifinal match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Messi scores his first goal of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes all-time second highest international goalscorer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez goals keep Albiceleste in lead, semifinal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Argentina vs Canada in pictures, Copa America 2024 semifinal: Lionel Messi photos, Real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada LIVE updates: Copa America 2024, ARG 2-0 CAN, When and where to watch Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment