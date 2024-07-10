Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of tournament

Lionel Messi opened his account after he scored in the 51st minute during Argentina’s semifinal clash against Canada on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It was Rodrigo De Paul’s cutback that Canada’s Ismael Kone failed to clear properly. His clearance found Enzo Fernandez right at the edge of the box, who then tried his luck on goal with a shot.

Messi got the slightest of flicks to guide the ball past Maxime Crepeau to double Argentina’s lead on the night.

This strike was also the Argentine skipper’s 14th Copa America goal and 109th for his country, making him the all time second-highest goalscorer in international football history.