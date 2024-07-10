Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, team news, formations for URU v COL semifinal

Uruguay and Colombia face each other in the second Copa America 2024 semifinal on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Colombia don’t have any players set to miss the all-important semifinal match, Uruguay will be without Ronaldo Araujo after the defender sustained an injury in the side’s quarterfinal match against Brazil.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Uruguay defender Araujo to miss remainder of tournament due to injury

Moreover, Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez will be missing the match after he got a red card against Brazil.

Uruguay comes into this match after beating Brazil on penalties, while Colombia is on song after handing a thumping 5-0 defeat to Panama.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Rochet (GK), Vina, Olivera, Gimenez, Varela, Valverde, Ugarte, M Araujo, De La Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez

Colombia (4-3-3): Vargas (GK), Mojica, Cuesta, Sanchez, Munoz, Arias, Uribe, Rios, Diaz, Cordoba, Rodriguez