Copa America 2024: Uruguay defender Araujo to miss remainder of tournament due to injury

Araujo suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh during the first half of Uruguay's 0-0 draw with Brazil, with Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez replacing him before his side won on penalties.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 04:23 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo grimaces in pain during the side’s Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil.
Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo grimaces in pain during the side’s Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo grimaces in pain during the side's Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a muscle injury in the quarter-finals, the country’s FA (AUF) said on Tuesday.

Araujo suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh during the first half of Uruguay’s 0-0 draw with Brazil, with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez replacing him before his side won on penalties.

“After the studies carried out, it was confirmed that it was a muscular injury,” the AUF said of the Barcelona centre back.

The AUF did not give further details on Araujo’s recovery time, but Spanish media reports said he could be sidelined for up to two months.

Uruguay faces Colombia on Wednesday at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium for a place in the final of the tournament.

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024

