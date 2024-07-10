MagazineBuy Print

How to watch Copa America 2024 semifinal live in India?

The tournament is being hosted by the United States for the second time, across 14 cities, with Uruguay, Colombia, Canada and Argentina competing for the coveted trophy.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 00:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Albiceleste, under captain Lionel Messi, will face tough challenge from Uruguay, under former Argentina National team coach Marcelo Bielsa. 
The Albiceleste, under captain Lionel Messi, will face tough challenge from Uruguay, under former Argentina National team coach Marcelo Bielsa.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

The Albiceleste, under captain Lionel Messi, will face tough challenge from Uruguay, under former Argentina National team coach Marcelo Bielsa.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Copa America 2024 is reaching its business end, with the semifinals starting on Tuesday. Only four teams remains, including defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi.



The Albiceleste will face tough challenge from Uruguay, under former Argentina National team coach Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa, who had helped Leeds United return to the Premier League, has already helped Uruguay knock Brazil out and will look for a similar result against Lionel Scaloni’s men.

Where to watch live telecast of Copa America 2024 in India

There is no official confirmation about on which television Network the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch live streaming of Copa America 2024 in India



