How to watch the Copa America 2024 semifinal live on TV around the world?

This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016, with only Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Uruguay remaining in the title race.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 23:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016, with Argentina starting as the defending champion.
Representative Image: This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016, with Argentina starting as the defending champion.
infoIcon

Representative Image: This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016, with Argentina starting as the defending champion.

The 48th edition of the Copa America is reaching its business end, with the semifinals set to be played on July 9 and 10, with four teams Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Uruguay vying the title.

This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016. In India, the matches are not available for viewing on television. Fans can follow the scores and live match commentary through the live blogs on the Sportstar website.

For the rest of the world, check your broadcaster in the list below.

Here’s a list of all the broadcasters around the world for Copa America 2024 semifinal:

Country/ Territory Broadcaster(s)
Argentina Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Televisión Pública
Australia Optus Sport
Bolivia Unitel Bolivia
Brazil Grupo Globo, Paramount+
Canada TSN (in English), RDS (in French)
Costa Rica Teletica
Denmark Viaplay
Estonia Viaplay
Fiji FBC
Finland Viaplay
Honduras Canal 11
Iceland Viaplay
Indonesia Emtek
Ireland Premier Sports
India No broadcast
Italy Sportitalia and Mola
Japan Amazon Prime Sports
Latvia Viaplay
Lithuania Viaplay
Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
New Zealand TVNZ
Norway Viaplay
Pacific Islands Digicel
Papua New Guinea NBC
Panama RPC Televisión, TVMax
Paraguay Unicanal, Telefuturo, SNT
Poland Viaplay
Romania Digi Sport
South Korea CJ ENM
Spain Movistar Plus+
Sweden Viaplay
United Kingdom Premier Sports
United States Fox Sports (English) TUDN (Spanish)
Venezuela Televen

