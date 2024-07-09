How to watch the Copa America 2024 semifinal live on TV around the world?

The 48th edition of the Copa America is reaching its business end, with the semifinals set to be played on July 9 and 10, with four teams Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Uruguay vying the title.

This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016. In India, the matches are not available for viewing on television. Fans can follow the scores and live match commentary through the live blogs on the Sportstar website.

For the rest of the world, check your broadcaster in the list below.

Here’s a list of all the broadcasters around the world for Copa America 2024 semifinal: