Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Djokovic in semifinal, De Minaur withdraws; Rybakina vs Svitolina in quarterfinals

Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Jelena Ostapenko are the prominent players in action on the 10th day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 17:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko (in pic) takes on Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (in pic) takes on Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (in pic) takes on Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on ninth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur in the men’s singles quarterfinals on the 10th day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Wednesday.

Thirteenth-seeded American Taylor Fritz will be up against 25th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the other last-eight fixture.

In women’s singles, former champion and fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina faces 21st-seeded Ukrainian and last year’s semifinalist Elina Svitolina while 13th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko on 31st-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the battle of former French Open winners.

Here’s the full list of round of quarterfinal results (only singles) for day 10 of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) ; 6-3

Men’s Singles - [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) : Walkover; Djokovic through to semifinal

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) ; 4-6,

Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

