Cincinnati Open: World No.1 Swiatek loses to Sabalenka in semis

Aryna Sabalenka defeated world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the final of the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Open, advancing on her 10th match point.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 22:49 IST , Cincinnati, United States - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka in action.
Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her first Cincinnati Open final with relative ease, defeating Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals on Sunday.

In their third clash of the season and their first on a hard court, the Belarusian world number three showcased her prowess with a fast-paced, aggressive style.

Despite a valiant effort to mount a late comeback Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka’s pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.

Sabalenka will compete in her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while U.S. player Jessica Pegula faces Spain’s Paula Badosa later on Sunday for the other spot in the final.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Cincinnati Open

