MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row

Djokovic took to social media to criticise the lack of video replays in Tour matches after a controversial decision in the Cincinnati Masters final between Jack Draper and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 21:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic talks with chair umpire during his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Olympics
Novak Djokovic talks with chair umpire during his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic talks with chair umpire during his match against Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic blasted the absence of video technology as “embarrassing” on Sunday as the Olympic champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner weighed in on an umpiring row at the Cincinnati Masters.

Jack Draper defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open warm-up event on Friday despite a suspicion the ball hit the Briton’s racquet and then the floor before it popped over the net to secure the match-winning point.

Despite the Canadian’s protests, the point was ruled legitimate by the chair umpire and Draper was declared the winner.

“It’s embarrassing that we don’t have video replay of these kind of situations on the court,” Djokovic, who is not playing at the tournament, wrote on social media.

“What’s even more ridiculous is that we don’t have the rule in place that would allow chair umpires to change the original call based on the video review that happens off the court! Everyone who watches TV sees what happened on the replay, yet the players on the court are kept in the ‘dark’ not knowing what’s the outcome.”

The Serb star added: “We have Hawkeye for line calls, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please respective Tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again!”

The US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season, uses video replay but it is widely absent from tour events.

American star Coco Gauff also demanded the introduction of video replays after being dumped out of the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros in Paris last month

US Open champion and World No. 2 Gauff became embroiled in a tearful, bitter dispute with the chair umpire over a line call during her loss to Donna Vekic.

She had also argued with the umpire during her semifinal defeat to Iga Swiatek at the French Open on the same courts in June.

“I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me,” Gauff told the chair umpire at the Olympics.

“I feel like in tennis, we should have a VR (video review) system because these points are big deals. And, yeah, usually afterwards, they apologise, so it’s kind of frustrating when the sorry doesn’t help you once the match is over,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Cincinnati Masters /

Jack Draper /

Felix Augier-Aliassime /

Paris Olympics /

Coco Gauff /

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  2. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland puts City ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
    AFP
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek sweats out win vs Andreeva to reach semis
    AFP
  3. Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils
    AP
  4. Cincinnati Open: Britain’s Draper gets controversial win without video review
    AFP
  5. Davis Cup: Mukund Sasikumar denies AITA ban, calls it ‘false information’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  2. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland puts City ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment