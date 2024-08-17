MagazineBuy Print

Cincinnati Open: Britain’s Draper gets controversial win without video review

Britain's Jack Draper scored a controversial 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime into the ATP Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on a dubious line call without technology review.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:38 IST , Cincinnati - 1 MIN READ

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:38 IST , Cincinnati - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jack Draper of Great Britain reacts to a point during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day six of the Cincinnati Open.
Jack Draper of Great Britain reacts to a point during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day six of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Jack Draper of Great Britain reacts to a point during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day six of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain’s Jack Draper scored a controversial 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime into the ATP Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on a dubious line call without technology review.

The situation erupted on match point late on Friday at the ATP Masters 1000 event, the last big US Open tuneup, with no video technology onsite.

The chair umpire was unable to make a clear call on a ball that looked to have hit the court on the Briton’s side of the court just as Draper’s racquet met the ball at the same instant, landing a winner.

READ | Davis Cup: Mukund Sasikumar denies AITA ban, calls it ‘false information’

While both men were agreeable to a re-play, officials could not make a ruling without the benefit of non-existent video review capacity, standard at big events like the Grand Slams.

After several minutes of discussion at the chair, the shot by Draper was allowed to stand, sending him into the quarter-finals for the second time at the Masters 1000 level.

“I didn’t see what happened,” Draper said. “The umpire did not call a double-bounce. As a player I was focusing on what I was doing.

“If the supervisor (called to the court) had said that it was, I 100% would have repeated the point.

“It’s not fair to Felix (for me) to win the match that way and I would have been happy to do the right thing. But I couldn’t make the call myself.”

Related Topics

Jack Draper /

Felix Auger-Aliassime /

Cincinnati Open

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

