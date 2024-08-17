Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils

Carlos Alcaraz has apologised for his behaviour during Friday afternoon’s loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

During the third set, Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the court in a rare show of frustration for the four-time Grand Slam winner.

The No. 3 player in the ATP rankings lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to the 37-year-old Monfils.

Posting in Spanish on X on Saturday, Alcaraz said his attitude was not correct, and his actions should not have been done on the court. The 21-year-old added that it’s difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is high, and he will work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Alcaraz was playing his first match since earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing to Novak Djokovic, who also beat him last year in the Cincinnati final.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played in my career,” Alcaraz said Friday. “I’ve been practising really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 26.