MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils

During the third set, Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the court in a rare show of frustration for the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves during his match against Gael Monfils of France during Day 5 of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2024, in Mason, Ohio.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves during his match against Gael Monfils of France during Day 5 of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2024, in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves during his match against Gael Monfils of France during Day 5 of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2024, in Mason, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Carlos Alcaraz has apologised for his behaviour during Friday afternoon’s loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

During the third set, Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the court in a rare show of frustration for the four-time Grand Slam winner.

The No. 3 player in the ATP rankings lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to the 37-year-old Monfils.

ALSO READ: Cincinnati Open - Britain’s Draper gets controversial win without video review

Posting in Spanish on X on Saturday, Alcaraz said his attitude was not correct, and his actions should not have been done on the court. The 21-year-old added that it’s difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is high, and he will work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Alcaraz was playing his first match since earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing to Novak Djokovic, who also beat him last year in the Cincinnati final.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played in my career,” Alcaraz said Friday. “I’ve been practising really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 26.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Cincinnati Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils
    AP
  3. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  4. Neeraj Chopra dismisses groin injury fears, confirms Lausanne Diamond League participation
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant to play Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on August 23
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils
    AP
  2. Cincinnati Open: Britain’s Draper gets controversial win without video review
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup: Mukund Sasikumar denies AITA ban, calls it ‘false information’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cincinnati Open: Alcaraz smashes racquet in defeat, Sinner gets walkover; Swiatek enters quarters
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Norrie, Vondrousova withdraw due to injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat India Arrival Live Updates: Ballali decks up for its own Vinesh, song and dance precedes wrestler’s arrival
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Alcaraz apologises on social media for destroying racket in Cincinnati Open match against Monfils
    AP
  3. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  4. Neeraj Chopra dismisses groin injury fears, confirms Lausanne Diamond League participation
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant to play Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on August 23
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment