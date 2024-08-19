MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal bows out of Winston-Salem Open

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 14:58 IST , Winston-Salem  - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event, after a straight set defeat against Borna Coric in the first round, here.

Nagal lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Croatian player in one hour and 10 minutes.

Nagal converted the only breakpoint he got in the contest while dropping his serve four times.

In the doubles draw, former junior national champion Dhakshineswar Suresh will feature along with British partner Luca Pow.

Dhakshineswar, who is in US College circuit, could not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the second round of the qualifying event 3-6 4-6 to American fourth seed Learner Tien.

