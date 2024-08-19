Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the French Under-21 national football team, the country’s football federation said on Monday, days after his team lost to Spain in the Olympic final.
The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract, which had been due to run to June 2025.
ALSO READ: Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer ends national-team career after 94 games
Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country’s second all-time leading scorer, earned plaudits after his team’s performances at the Olympics.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
- Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics
- UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
- Sumit Antil: Aim to win gold with a new world record at Paris Paralympics 2024
- PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE