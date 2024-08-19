Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics

Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the French Under-21 national football team, the country’s football federation said on Monday, days after his team lost to Spain in the Olympic final.

The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract, which had been due to run to June 2025.

Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country’s second all-time leading scorer, earned plaudits after his team’s performances at the Olympics.