Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics

The Federation Francaise de Football said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract, which had been due to run to June 2025.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 19:20 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Henry won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country’s second all-time leading scorer
infoIcon

Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the French Under-21 national football team, the country’s football federation said on Monday, days after his team lost to Spain in the Olympic final.

The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract, which had been due to run to June 2025.

ALSO READ: Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer ends national-team career after 94 games

Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country’s second all-time leading scorer, earned plaudits after his team’s performances at the Olympics.

