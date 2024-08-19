MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Find it hard to fathom playing in Bangladesh, says Alyssa Healy

The Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3-19 with 10 teams, including defending champion Australia, competing in the event.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 15:26 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Alyssa Healy of Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Alyssa Healy of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alyssa Healy of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has said it might not be right to go ahead with the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October as it would put a lot of pressure on the country which is still recovering from the large-scale violence and protests that left hundreds dead.

The country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus being made the chief of the interim government.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3-19 with 10 teams, including defending champion Australia, competing in the event.

“I’d find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do,” Healy was quoted as saying by AAP on Cricket Australia (CA).

“(That would be) taking resources away from a country that is really struggling. They’re needing everyone they can possibly get in there helping people that are dying.”

Healy, however, said that the final call rests with the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is expected to make a decision this week.

ALSO READ | Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer

“There’s obviously bigger factors at play than putting a cricket tournament on in Bangladesh at the moment ... but I’ll leave it to the ICC to work out,” she added.

Australia recently played a white-ball series in Bangladesh with all the six matches — three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is — being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

It was Australia’s first visit to the country since the 2014 T20 World Cup, and was pivotal to its preparations for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

However, Healy was confident that even if the tournament is shifted elsewhere, the entire exercise won’t go waste. Australia had won all six matches held in March-April.

“Going there and getting used to those conditions and slow turning wickets has probably put us in a good place,” Healy said.

“It’s more about what our team looks like, and what people are working on individually headed into a World Cup on the subcontinent.

“Whether it is in Bangladesh, or it’s not in Bangladesh, I don’t think affects us greatly with the make-up of what we’ve got. We’re well prepared for whatever is thrown at us.”

