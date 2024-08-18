MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer

India A scored a modest 243 for nine, thanks to middle-order batter Tejal’s 66-ball 50 and Raghvi’s 64-ball 53 before 20-year-old Delhi cricketer Priya took a fifer (5/14) to dismiss the Australia A batting for 72.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 15:09 IST , Mackay - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The India A women’s team ahead of travelling to Australia for the multi-format tour.
FILE PHOTO: The India A women’s team ahead of travelling to Australia for the multi-format tour. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The India A women’s team ahead of travelling to Australia for the multi-format tour. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X

Rookie leg-spinner Priya Mishra grabbed five wickets while Tejal Hasabnis and Raghvi Bist scored half-centuries as India A thrashed Australia A by 171 runs in the third and final one-dayer here on Sunday.

India A finally achieved success in the third and final one-dayer after having lost five successive games - three T20s in Brisbane and two one-dayers here - in the six-match white-ball series.

India A scored a modest 243 for nine, thanks to middle-order batter Tejal’s 66-ball 50 and Raghvi’s 64-ball 53 before 20-year-old Delhi cricketer Priya took a fifer (5/14) to dismiss the Australia A batting for just 72 runs.

Playing in only her first match on the tour, Priya dismissed opener Maddy Darke (22) and top-order batter Tess Flintoff (20) as the home team was left reeling at 52 for four in the 15th over of the chase.

She then destroyed the middle order, taking the wickets of Nicole Faltum (2), Kate Peterson (1) and Nicola Hancock (0) as the host was dismissed in 22.1 overs, which gave India A a consolation win.

The one-off unofficial Test will be played in Gold Coast from August 22.

Earlier, a 104-run partnership between Tejal and Raghvi helped India A overcome a shaky start, which saw it reeling at 43 for three in the ninth over.

The duo, which has stood out in the series for its batting, then carried the team to 147 before Tejal was dismissed in the 28th over. Raghvi too followed suit before Sajeevan Sajana (40) and captain Minnu Mani (34) took the team beyond the 200-run mark.

BRIEF SCORES
India A 243 for 9 in 50 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 50, Raghvi Bist 53, Sajeevan Sajana 40, Minnu Mani 34; Maitlan Brown 3/39, Charli Knott 2/26). Australia A 72 in 22.1 overs (Priya Mishra 5/14, Minnu Mani 2/4).

Related Topics

Minnu Mani /

Sajana Sajeevan /

India A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  2. Ashutosh Singh replaces Zeeshan Ali as India’s Davis Cup coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  4. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
  5. Jaspal Rana slams NRAI for selection policy, asks for more consistency during Olympic cycle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  2. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  3. AUS A vs IND A: Darke’s ton carries Australia A to eight-wicket win over India A
    PTI
  4. Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Australia A Women wins first ODI by four wickets against India A Women
    PTI
  5. Tahlia fifty gives Australia women A 7-wicket win over India women A in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  2. Ashutosh Singh replaces Zeeshan Ali as India’s Davis Cup coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  4. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
  5. Jaspal Rana slams NRAI for selection policy, asks for more consistency during Olympic cycle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment