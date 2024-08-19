MagazineBuy Print

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Cummins expects bigger roles for Marsh, Green in Test series against India

In preparation for the five-Test series, Pat Cummins will sit out the white ball tour of England and Scotland in September to manage his workload.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 12:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pat Cummins (left) of Australia with teammate Mitchell Marsh.
Pat Cummins (left) of Australia with teammate Mitchell Marsh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins (left) of Australia with teammate Mitchell Marsh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he expects to lean a bit more heavily on all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh with the ball during the five-Test series against India at the end of the year.

Australia is looking to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy from the visitor when the series begins on November 22 in Perth, with further tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before the teams head to Sydney for the final match from January 3.

With five tests to be played in just over six weeks, both sides are expected to be stretched to the limit and Cummins is backing Green and Marsh to play a bigger role with the ball.

“The last couple of summers have been pretty light, quick test matches,” Cummins told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“I suspect this summer might be a bit different at times. We’ll be drawing on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a bit more. Even someone like Cam Green basically started in (Sheffield) Shield cricket as a bowler, but hasn’t had to bowl heaps in test matches,” he said.

“We’re really lucky Nathan Lyon bowls plenty of overs, so you don’t necessarily have to have an all-rounder. But it makes a big difference to have that fifth bowling option. We have six,” he added.

ALSO READ | WI vs SA: West Indies rests Russell, Holder for T20 series against South Africa

In preparation for the series, Cummins will sit out the white ball tour of England and Scotland in September to manage his workload.

The 31-year-old fast bowler has been granted a two-month break by Cricket Australia before playing in November’s one-day series against Pakistan and in one of New South Wales’ four Sheffield Shield matches.

“The priority at the moment is to smash out some gym work and start reassessing in a few weeks a path forward,” he said.

“I’m just trying to fill up the bucket again after two years of non-stop bowling. (Hoping) come that first test in as good of a position as I have been in for a few years,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Pat Cummins /

Australia /

Cameron Green /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Mitchell Marsh

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
