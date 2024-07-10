MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit

The 27-year-old has endured a dismal time with the Premier League club after joining from Ajax in 2020 and is reportedly set to join La Liga side Girona.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 17:15 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Donny van de Beek in Manchester United training.
FILE PHOTO: Donny van de Beek in Manchester United training. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Donny van de Beek in Manchester United training. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek confirmed his departure from Manchester United after four troubled years on Wedneday.

The 27-year-old has endured a dismal time with the Premier League club after joining from Ajax in 2020 and is reportedly set to join La Liga side Girona.

Van de Beek struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford following his £34 million ($43 million) move and was twice sent out on loan.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and also had a temporary stint with Everton during the 2021-22 campaign.

The midfielder made 62 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring just twice as he failed to build on the promising reputation he earned at Ajax.

Girona, which will play in next season’s Champions League, is believed to be ready to pay around £4 million to sign Van de Beek, who said an emotional farewell to Manchester.

ALSO READ | Southgate’s safety-first approach proves right, just enough

“Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.

“Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.

“Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we’ll meet again.”

