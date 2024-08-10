MagazineBuy Print

MCI v MUN, FA Community Shield 2024 LIVE stream info: Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United; Predicted lineups

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming details of the FA Community Shield 2024 final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after winning the 2024 FA Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after winning the 2024 FA Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez celebrate after winning the 2024 FA Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Neighbours and rivals Manchester City and Manchester United face off on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium to vie for the FA Community Shield 2024 title.

Winners of the English Premier League and the FA Cup meet in this fixture. At the end of the 2023-24 season, City clinched its fourth consecutive league title, leaving Arsenal to be content with second place for the second season running.

Interestingly, the Manchester sides met in the FA Cup final. It was Erik Ten Hag’s men who pipped Pep Guardiola’s league winners to the cup trophy.

Historically, United is the most successful team with 21 FA Community Shield titles, with the last one coming back in 2016. On the other hand, City has won six titles, with the most recent one being in 2019.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Dias, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Grealish, Haaland.

Manchester United: Onana (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Eriksen, Diallo, Rashford, Zirkzee

When will the FA Community Shield final match between Manchester City and Manchester United kick off?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield match will kick off on Saturday, August 10, at the Wembley Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield final in India?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield final will be LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 3 channels.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield final in India?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Community Shield final will be LIVE streamed on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.

