Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman dedicates medal to parents and India after winning bronze in wrestling

Aman Sehrawat dedicated his bronze medal, at the Paris 2024 Olympics, to his parents and India, after beating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Friday.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 23:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico.
Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aman Sehrawat of India celebrates winning bronze in the match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat dedicated his bronze medal, at the Paris 2024 Olympics, to his parents and India, after beating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Friday.

“My parents always wanted me to be a wrestler. They didn’t know anything about the Olympics but they wanted me to be a wrestler. I dedicate this medal to my parents and to the nation,” he said, after winning the bout.

Aman became the fifth Olympic medallist from Chhatrasal Akhara, after Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt. Orphaned at 11, he was taken to the Akhara by his uncle and his win was the perfect completion of his grooming process.

RELATED: Aman Sehrawat beats Darian Toi Cruz to win bronze medal in 57kg freestyle wrestling

The youngest male wrestler at the Paris Summer Games, Aman, lost his semifinal bout against the top-seed wrestler, Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Thursday.

Earlier, Aman had beaten North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by a 10-0 margin in the Round of 16 bout and registered a 12-0 technical superiority win over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakanov in the quarterfinal.

