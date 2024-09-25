MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement

Raphael Varane, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, announced his retirement from football at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 14:30 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football.
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football. | Photo Credit: AP

Raphael Varane, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, announced his retirement from football at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

Varane made 360 appearances for Real Madrid and won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies before signing for Premier League side Manchester United in 2021.

The central defender played 95 games for United, during which the team won the EFL Cup and FA Cup. He departed in 2024, joining newly-promoted Serie A side Como as a free agent.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley,” Varane wrote in a post on Instagram, referencing United’s FA Cup win in May.

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it.”

He moved to Como in July but suffered a knee injury on his debut match for the Serie A club in August. However, he is expected to continue with the team ‘off the pitch’.

“I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon,” he said.

Related Topics

Raphael Varane /

France /

Manchester United /

Real Madrid /

Como

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany series a chance to test the team further after Asian Champions Trophy victory: Harmanpreet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro League: Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to Al-Hilal, says coach
    AP
  4. How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest
    Mayank
  5. Duleep Trophy review: Dress rehearsal for Test hopefuls as India targets flexibility in roles, continuity in selections
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to Al-Hilal, says coach
    AP
  3. Saudi not ‘sportswashing’ human rights record, says 2034 World Cup bid chief
    Reuters
  4. Cesc Fabregas’ Como gets historic first Serie A win in more than 21 years
    AP
  5. Celtic, the Indian juggler and Mohammedan Sporting: Scot Coyle remembers Salim before Chennaiyin’s first home game
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany series a chance to test the team further after Asian Champions Trophy victory: Harmanpreet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro League: Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to Al-Hilal, says coach
    AP
  4. How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest
    Mayank
  5. Duleep Trophy review: Dress rehearsal for Test hopefuls as India targets flexibility in roles, continuity in selections
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment