France World Cup winner Raphael Varane announces retirement

Raphael Varane, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, announced his retirement from football at the age of 31 on Wednesday.

Varane made 360 appearances for Real Madrid and won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies before signing for Premier League side Manchester United in 2021.

The central defender played 95 games for United, during which the team won the EFL Cup and FA Cup. He departed in 2024, joining newly-promoted Serie A side Como as a free agent.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley,” Varane wrote in a post on Instagram, referencing United’s FA Cup win in May.

“I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it.”

He moved to Como in July but suffered a knee injury on his debut match for the Serie A club in August. However, he is expected to continue with the team ‘off the pitch’.

“I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon,” he said.