Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal in La Liga.
Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal in La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal in La Liga. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Barcelona will host Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw captain Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area. He is out injured and has undergone surgery.

With four draws and two losses, Getafe is 19th in the La Liga table hoping to do better, however, with Barca in flying form, it is unlikely the Catalan club will drop any points.

Barca has won all six of its league matches so far and is on top of the table with 18 points.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski

Getafe: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 26, Thursday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

