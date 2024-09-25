Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Barcelona will host Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw captain Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area. He is out injured and has undergone surgery.

With four draws and two losses, Getafe is 19th in the La Liga table hoping to do better, however, with Barca in flying form, it is unlikely the Catalan club will drop any points.

Barca has won all six of its league matches so far and is on top of the table with 18 points.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski

Getafe: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO