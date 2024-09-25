La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe strikes again as Real Madrid beats Deportivo Alaves 3-2

Kylian Mbappe struck for the fourth consecutive game as Real Madrid survived a late scare to beat Deportivo Alaves 3-2 in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Blancos, second, cut the gap on Barcelona down to one point before the leader hosts Getafe on Wednesday.

Madrid dismantled Alaves with goals from Lucas Vazquez, Mbappe and Rodrygo before a late salvo from the visitor rocked Carlo Ancelotti’s side when it thought the game was won.

Carlos Benavidez Protesoni and Kike Garcia scored two goals in two minutes in the final stages but Madrid held on for the victory.

Los Blancos overpowered Alaves from the start in what was a hugely uneven contest for most of the game, despite the Basque side’s solid start to the season.

Ancelotti brought Vinicius Junior back into the starting line-up and gave Vazquez a rare start and the pair combined inside the first minute to send Madrid ahead.

The Brazilian winger surged in from the left flank and cut the ball back for a simple finish from Vazquez.

Ancelotti said Monday he wanted more intensity from his team at the outset of matches after Madrid had scored just one first-half goal this season in La Liga or the Champions League, and his demand was swiftly met.

Los Blancos dominated with Alaves barely reaching Thibaut Courtois’ penalty box.

Despite that Madrid’s second goal only came five minutes before the interval, when Mbappe and Jude Bellingham combined beautifully.

Fifth league goal for Mbappe

France captain Mbappe conjured a clever flicked pass to the England international, who completed a one-two by sending his team-mate through on goal.

Mbappe took two deft touches to shake his marker and get a sight of goal, before stroking home clinically for his fifth league goal.

Rodrygo expanded Madrid’s lead soon after the interval, roaming in with freedom from the right and firing through Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera’s legs.

Teenage Brazilian striker Endrick hit the post with a deflected effort and Abde Rebbach also struck the woodwork as Alaves made a rare foray forward.

Endrick was fortunate not to be dismissed when he kicked out at Alaves defender Santiago Mourino.

The visitor pulled one back after 85 minutes when Protesoni curled home a sweet strike from the edge of the box.

Protesoni then turned provider with a fine ball over the top which Kike Garcia fired home well.

Madrid hung on for the victory, its 39th consecutive league game unbeaten, ahead of Sunday’s derby clash with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

The Rojiblancos’ stadium was where it last tasted defeat in the top flight, exactly a year ago.