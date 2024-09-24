MagazineBuy Print

UEFA increases solidarity fund, caps amount going to top five federations

ECA has worked with UEFA to drive a significant increase in solidarity for non-participating clubs – together with a more equitable distribution system for participating clubs.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 21:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: Logo of the UEFA Champions League.
Representative Photo: Logo of the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Logo of the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: AFP

European football’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it would increase the funds allocated to clubs not taking part in men’s continental competitions, also capping the amount going to the top five federations.

“Last year, the UEFA Executive Committee approved a significant increase in the distribution of solidarity for clubs not participating in UEFA’s men’s club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle, which will see the share allocated to non-participating clubs rise from 4% to 7% of the projected revenue threshold of €4.4bn. This translates to €308mn – an increase of nearly 80% compared to the previous cycle,” UEFA said in a statement after its Executive Committee in Prague.

“A cap to the distribution to the top five federations (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) has been confirmed, as they will receive €10m each,” UEFA added.

“The funds available to the remaining 50 associations will therefore increase from the current €135m to a total of €258m. 70% of these amounts will be distributed based on their position in the UEFA access list, while 30% will be proportional to the amounts received by the top earning club of each association, an innovative concept expressly targeting competitive balance in domestic leagues.”

The decision was welcomed by the European Clubs Associations (ECA).

READ: Arsenal coach Arteta says skipper Odegaard still weeks away from returning to action

“ECA has worked for many months with UEFA, in consultation with European Leagues, to drive a significant increase in solidarity for non-participating clubs – together with a more equitable distribution system for participating clubs – for the new 2024-27 cycle, benefiting clubs of all sizes across the football pyramid,” ECA chairman and Paris St Germain president Nasser el-Khelaifi said in a statement.

A new strategy for women’s football “for the period 2024-30” was also approved by the Executive Committee, UEFA said, adding that details would be published “in the coming weeks”.

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
More on Football

  1. UEFA increases solidarity fund, caps amount going to top five federations
    Reuters
  2. Packed calendar has overloaded top players, says Man United’s Ten Hag ahead of Europa League opener
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Inter midfielder Barella out with thigh injury; will miss at least next two games
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona boss Flick backs keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
  5. Sweden, Denmark announce joint bid for Women’s 2029 Euros
    AFP
