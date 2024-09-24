Milan will not host 2027 men’s Champions League final, bidding process reopened, says UEFA

The 2027 men’s Champions League final will not be played in Milan amid uncertainties over the future of the San Siro stadium, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.
“As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan,” UEFA said in a statement.
UEFA added it was reopening “the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025”.
The 2026 final will be held in Budapest.
Budapest and Milan were the only candidates for the 2026 and 2027 finals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Fencing Olympic champion offers gold medal to thief in will if returned
- ‘The system should enable dreams, not crush them,’ Somdev Devvarman on AITA’s alleged violation of sports code
- South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu’s consulting coach
- Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar guides Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup
- IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE