Milan will not host 2027 men’s Champions League final, bidding process reopened, says UEFA

UEFA added it was reopening “the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025”.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 21:35 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their second goal with Kostas Tsimikas against AC Milan at San Siro in Milan.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their second goal with Kostas Tsimikas against AC Milan at San Siro in Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their second goal with Kostas Tsimikas against AC Milan at San Siro in Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2027 men’s Champions League final will not be played in Milan amid uncertainties over the future of the San Siro stadium, European football’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

“As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan,” UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA added it was reopening “the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025”.

The 2026 final will be held in Budapest.

Budapest and Milan were the only candidates for the 2026 and 2027 finals.

UCL /

Champions League /

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25

