MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC books semifinal berth after defeating Odisha 3-1; Army beats Tamil Nadu

Much was expected from Tamil Nadu after its wonderful win over Maharashtra, but it failed to beat a strong Army unit, losing 3-1.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 21:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gaurav Bhagtani of the Indian Army scores the first goal against Tamil Nadu during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024.
Gaurav Bhagtani of the Indian Army scores the first goal against Tamil Nadu during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gaurav Bhagtani of the Indian Army scores the first goal against Tamil Nadu during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has left nothing to chance this time. The former champion, who was ousted in the league stages last year, has played hard and has ticked all the boxes in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here.

Studded with many Olympians and Internationals, IOC scripted its third successive win, with a 3-1 victory over Odisha in a Pool-B contest on Wednesday, and assured itself of a place in the knock-out (semifinals). From Pool B, Odisha is the other team that has made it to the last four.

Later, in the Pool-A match, the Indian Army tamed Tamil Nadu 3-1 with a delectable mix of aggression and caution. However, there is no clear picture yet in Pool A as to who will reach the semifinals.

ALSO READ | Indian men’s hockey team to face Germany in two-match series in New Delhi in October

Much was expected from Tamil Nadu after its wonderful win over Maharashtra, but it failed to beat a strong Army unit. Though Army was the better side throughout, be it in attack, defence or midfield, TN will rue the chances it got in the fourth quarter. Trailing 1-3 in the fourth quarter, the host had four back-to-back- penalty corners but wasted each one of them.

RESULTS:
Pool-A: Indian Army 3 (Gaurav Bhagtani 4, Akshay Dubey 29, Chandan Aind 48) bt Tamil Nadu 1 (Dinesh Kumar 47).
Pool-B: IOC 3 (Sumit Kumar 18, V. R. Raghunath 28, Gujinder Singh 42) bt Odisha 1 (Sudeep Minz 19).

MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

Indian Oil Corporation

