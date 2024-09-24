MagazineBuy Print

Dubois eyes rematch with Joshua or Usyk: ‘Whoever pays me the most’

Daniel Dubois would "love a rematch" with either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk -- depending on which boxer "pays me the most".

Published : Sep 24, 2024 20:37 IST , London

AFP
Daniel Dubois during the press conference after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua.
Daniel Dubois during the press conference after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Daniel Dubois during the press conference after winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Daniel Dubois would “love a rematch” with either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk -- depending on which boxer “pays me the most”.

Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of British rival Joshua at Wembley on Saturday, flooring the two-time former world champion four times in total.

Joshua has insisted his own boxing career is far from finished, with a potential rematch against Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury possible options for future bouts.

Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren, meanwhile, has said while there is no specific clause in his fighter’s contract for a swift rematch with Joshua, they could meet again if the right deal was agreed.

READ | Joshua to remain on hunt for third world title despite Dubois defeat

Usyk is set to face Fury in their own rematch on December 21 for the WBA, WBO and WBC belts.

Dubois was beaten by Usyk in August 2023, but not before the Ukrainian was sent to the canvas by Dubois in the fifth round -- only for the punch to be ruled a low blow and the champion given additional time to recover.

The 27-year-old Londoner said finance would determine the identity of his next opponent.

“I would love a rematch, but either one really -- whoever pays me the most,” Dubois told talkSPORT radio on Tuesday.

Speaking about the possibility of facing Joshua again, Dubois said: “If that happens next then yeah, I want to go for it.

“I want to do it even better next time. I know where I need to improve as well, so as a champion and as a fighter I just want to prove people wrong every time and that is what we have been doing.

“I think I would be a lot better than that (last fight). It was a great show, a Rocky-type fight, but next time I believe I will be more clinical, more sharp, everything better.”

