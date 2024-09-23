Joshua to remain on hunt for third world title despite Dubois defeat

Anthony Joshua insists his career is “far from over” following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley, which raised doubts about his future in boxing.
Joshua was aiming to become a three-time world champion by claiming the IBF world heavyweight title on Saturday but was knocked out in the fifth round in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000.
The 34-year-old was floored four times by Dubois and many people called for Joshua to retire afterwards.
But the British former Olympic champion released a video on X on Monday saying his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.
“What a rollercoaster journey, but do you know what the problem is? It is far from over yet,” he said.
Joshua said he was determined to take the positives from the situation despite his mauling -- the fourth defeat of a 32-fight career.
“We’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice, doing it a third time hasn’t been easy but I believe it is something I can achieve. It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has to come from here (heart) more than anything,” he added.
“It’s only been a day but I know when I sit back I know I’ve got a lot of this (heart), thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me,” the English pugilist said. “Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down in here I know we have a lot more to bring to this game.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Rafael Nadal included in Spain team for Davis Cup final eight clash
- England captain Heather Knight issued suspended fine over 2012 blackface photo
- Manchester City’s Rodri ruled out for rest of season after sustaining ACL injury against Arsenal: Reports
- Premier League: Leeds United to expand stadium capacity to 53,000
- Harvinder Singh on Paralympic gold medal: Tried to finish matches as soon as possible, achieved it in the final in Paris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE