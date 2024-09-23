MagazineBuy Print

Joshua to remain on hunt for third world title despite Dubois defeat

The British former Olympic champion released a video on X saying his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 20:59 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Anthony Joshua during the press conference after losing his fight against Daniel Dubois.
Anthony Joshua during the press conference after losing his fight against Daniel Dubois. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Anthony Joshua during the press conference after losing his fight against Daniel Dubois. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Anthony Joshua insists his career is “far from over” following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley, which raised doubts about his future in boxing.

Joshua was aiming to become a three-time world champion by claiming the IBF world heavyweight title on Saturday but was knocked out in the fifth round in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000.

The 34-year-old was floored four times by Dubois and many people called for Joshua to retire afterwards.

But the British former Olympic champion released a video on X on Monday saying his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.

“What a rollercoaster journey, but do you know what the problem is? It is far from over yet,” he said.

Joshua said he was determined to take the positives from the situation despite his mauling -- the fourth defeat of a 32-fight career.

“We’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice, doing it a third time hasn’t been easy but I believe it is something I can achieve. It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has to come from here (heart) more than anything,” he added.

“It’s only been a day but I know when I sit back I know I’ve got a lot of this (heart), thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me,” the English pugilist said. “Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down in here I know we have a lot more to bring to this game.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

