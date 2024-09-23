MagazineBuy Print

Record number of disabled spectators expected at Champions League match next month in Spain

The Spanish club has teamed up with AccessibAll, a group promoting better access to sports for disabled fans, with the aim of breaking the record for the highest number of supporters with disabilities attending a football match.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 21:03 IST , MADRID

AP
Spectators at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.
Spectators at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
A Champions League match next month between Atletico Madrid and Lille could see a record number of fans with disabilities in the stands.

The Spanish club has teamed up with AccessibAll, a group promoting better access to sports for disabled fans, with the aim of breaking the record for the highest number of supporters with disabilities attending a football match.

Atletico hosts Lille on October 23 at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium.

The initiative, which has the support of Spanish authorities, “aims to further enhance inclusivity in football, making it easier for disabled fans to experience the joy of attending live matches,” AccessibAll said in a statement.

According to UEFA, football’s “most inclusive match in the world” took place last year when 1,740 disabled fans were in attendance at the Benito Villamarin stadium for a game between Betis and Real Valladolid.

Other groups including the Integrated Dreams organisation, which also works to increase the representation of disabled people in sport, and the World Football Summit are involved in the latest attempt at the record.

