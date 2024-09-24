‘The system should enable dreams, not crush them,’ Somdev Devvarman on AITA’s alleged violation of sports code

Former Indian tennis player, Somdev Devvarman took to his social media to announce that he and his team have taken All India Tennis Association (AITA) to Court Over alleged sports code violations.

Somdev stated, “The conduct of the federation is in direct conflict with the law of the land: it does not follow the sports code, it flouts the judgements of courts and its administrators choose to ignore the most basic guidelines for sports governance while fighting over the spoils that the players have achieved.”

“We succeeded as professionals despite a broken system. a system that was corrupt, insensitive and incompetent. The system should enable dreams, not crush them. we owe it to the sport that has given us all that we have to make a difference. we owe it to the future, we owe it to India,” he continued.

Somdev also mentioned his legal team in order thank them for representing the cause.

“Thank you Rahul mehra, Arunadhri Iyer, Jhanvi Dubey and the rest of the advocates who worked tirelessly to present our case in the best possible manner. And finally, our most sincere gratitude to the Indian tennis community of players, coaches, parents, juniors and well wishers who have reached out to us with relentless support and optimism.”

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to AITA over the petition which is challenging the holding of its election later this month over alleged violation of the Sports Code.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav while declining to stay the election at this stage ordered that the result of the polls, which are scheduled to be held on September 28, shall not be made public till further order of the court.

The court further cautioned that if the election is subsequently found to be in violation of the Sports Code, it will not allow the elected office bearers to function and that an independent entity could be appointed in their place.