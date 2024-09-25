- September 26, 2024 02:26Full-time!
Barcelona continues its winning run in La Liga thanks to a solitary goal by Lewandowski. Man of the match goes to none other than Lamine Yamal who has been on top his game this season. Getafe came close to equalise towards the end of second-half but in the end dropped points yet again and is way down in the league table.
- September 26, 2024 02:2090’
Five minutes added on for stoppages.
- September 26, 2024 02:1990’
Perez of Getafe and Martinez of Barca go down at the edge of Barca’s box due to a collission. But the ref says no foul.
- September 26, 2024 02:1282’
Kounde launches a dink into the box for Raphinha who was completely unamrked but his header doesn’t connect well and the ball rolls out for a goalkick.
- September 26, 2024 02:0879’
Yellow card to Raphinha for dissent.
- September 26, 2024 02:0778’
Eric Garcia gets an opportunity to tap the ball in off of a Raphinha cross but the shot goes way over the post, out for a goalkick.
- September 26, 2024 02:0576’
Lewandowski has been subbed off for Pedri.
- September 26, 2024 02:0069’
Raphinha gets a free-kick from thirty yards out as the Barce players crows the box. He decides to go for glory, aiming for the far post but the keeper makes a fantastic diving save!
- September 26, 2024 01:4859’
Lamine Yamal makes another curling effort from distance but the Getafe keeper manages to get a finger-tip to it.
- September 26, 2024 01:4556’
Raphinha takes a free-kick but it gets deflected behind for a corner which amounts to nothing.
- September 26, 2024 01:4152’
Barca is currently gunning down the left flank constantly but the Getafe backline has done well to stop any cut-back passes into the box.
- September 26, 2024 01:3646’
Second half begins as Barca gets into an attack which ultimately fails since Raphinha’s shot goes off target.
- September 26, 2024 01:19Half-time!
Barce enjoys a solitary lead going into the dugout at half-time. It has made more of the chances but Getafe too has had its moments. Barca would be happy with its performance but it will hoping to do better in the final third and shooting in front of goal.
- September 26, 2024 01:1341’
Lamine Yamal cuts in from the right and tries to aim for the near post but narrowly wide.
- September 26, 2024 01:1238’
Barcelona is passing it around with dominance playing it in Getafe’s half not giving any room to the opposing attackers.
- September 26, 2024 00:5826’
Barcelona breaks into another quick attack as Balde threads it for Raphinha but his shot is saved by the Getafe keeper.
- September 26, 2024 00:5523’
The ball goes into the box for Lamine Yamal as Raphinha crosses it low into the box but the teenage sensation fails to control the ball and misses a golden chance.
- September 26, 2024 00:51GOAL19’ - Lewa scores opening goal!!!!
Lamine Yamal threads it to Kounde who crosses it into the box, the keeper fumbles the catch and the ball goes to Lewandowski who volleys it into an empty net!
- September 26, 2024 00:5017’
Another strong chance by Getafe as Carles Perez was through on goal but his shot goes off-target.
- September 26, 2024 00:4412’
Getafe’s Alena gets on a strong solo run with the ball into the box and takes a shot but it is saved by a sliding block by Balde.
- September 26, 2024 00:4311’
Lewandowski gets a cross in from Raphinha after a free-kick as he heads the ball towards the net, saved by the keeper, However, the striker was in an offside position.
- September 26, 2024 00:419’
Getafe has made a strong start to the game so far and has created plenty of chances. It even forced a good safe out of the Barca keeper Pena who has now replaced the injured Ter stegen.
- September 26, 2024 00:35Kick-off!
The match kicks off as Getafe gets on the attack from the get go but the initial shot goes straight to the keeper. Barca is set to pose a heavy challenge since it is on fire and has won all of its league matches so far!
- September 25, 2024 23:44Getafe’s starting lineup!
- September 25, 2024 23:43Barcelona’s starting XI!
- September 25, 2024 23:18Predicted Lineups:
Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Torres; Lewandowski
Getafe: Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Perez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral
- September 25, 2024 23:00Preview:
Barcelona will host Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.
Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a serious knee injury on Sunday.
Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw captain Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area. He is out injured and has undergone surgery.
With four draws and two losses, Getafe is 19th in the La Liga table hoping to do better, however, with Barca in flying form, it is unlikely the Catalan club will drop any points.
Barca has won all six of its league matches so far and is on top of the table with 18 points.
