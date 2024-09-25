MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe suffers muscle injury

The 25-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute of the 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday and gestured to his thigh while leaving the pitch.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 17:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Deportivo Alaves’ Hugo Novoa Ramos.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Deportivo Alaves’ Hugo Novoa Ramos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action with Deportivo Alaves’ Hugo Novoa Ramos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a muscle injury, the La Liga club said on Wednesday, casting doubt over the French international’s participation in the weekend derby against Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe, signed from Paris St Germain this year, has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals for Real in nine matches across all competitions.

The 25-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute of the 3-2 home win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday and gestured to his thigh while leaving the pitch.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid’s Ancelotti says focus on positives despite late Alaves scare

“Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid’s Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg,” Real said in a statement.

“His progress will be monitored,” it added.

Real is second in the La Liga standings on 17 points, one behind Barcelona who has a game in hand and hosts second-bottom Getafe later on Wednesday.

Real Madrid /

Kylian Mbappe /

La Liga 2024-25

