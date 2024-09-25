MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham’s Son says Bentancur nearly cried when apologising for insulting remarks

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s opening Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday, South Korean Son said: “I love Rodrigo. I love him. We’ve had a lot of good memories.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 21:29 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min.
FILE - Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE - Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Son Heung-min said on Wednesday there is no bad feeling with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Rodrigo Bentancur after the Uruguayan was charged by the Football Association with misconduct after using insulting words towards him during a TV interview.

Bentancur could face a lengthy FA ban after the host of Canal 10 show Por La Camiseta asked him in June for a Tottenham shirt, to which the midfielder replied “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too, as they all look the same.”

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s opening Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday, South Korean Son said: “I love Rodrigo. I love him. We’ve had a lot of good memories.

“He knew, and he apologised straight afterwards. I was on holiday and didn’t even know what happened. He sent me a long text, and you could tell it was from his heart.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25: Atletico coach Simeone focusing on workload management ahead of Madrid derby

“He then saw me at training, and he was almost crying. He felt really sorry. We’re all human, and we make mistakes. I love Rodrigo, and we move on together as a brother. We just have to wait for the FA’s process, and that’s all I can say.”

Tottenham captain Son has scored 164 goals in 414 appearances since joining the club in 2015, and his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old said he remains focused on ending Tottenham’s long wait for silverware dating back to 2008.

“At this age, every second is like a goal, especially this season, we are in a lot of competitions, it feels like I am taking even more care on this,” Son said.

“I am fully focused on this year and just want to win something that everyone at the club deserves. In the future, you never know what will happen, but I will give everything for this club because it’s been 10 years since I have been giving everything.”

