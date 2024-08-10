Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates, August 10: IOA optimistic about wrestler’s chances after disqualification; verdict expected today

- August 10, 2024 13:17Statement IOA from yesterday
Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours.
Each of the parties was accorded an opportunity to file its detailed legal submissions prior to the hearing and then present oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.
IOA President PT Usha thanked Senior Advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for assisting the IOA present its arguments during the hearing.
“IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career,” Usha said.
- August 10, 2024 13:11How did the hearing go?
The hearing in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling case was conducted over two rounds. The full story from Vinesh’s perspective was laid out by both the Indian and French lawyers working with Vinesh on this case. Harish Salve is reported to have spoken for over an hour.
- August 10, 2024 13:01The story so far
The hearing for Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle category happened on Friday. Vinesh attended the hearing virtually and arguments were presented by her team of legal representatives and representatives of the United World Wrestling, the second party in this case.
While initial reports suggested an interim order would come the same day, no official communication has come through. We anticipate a statement on Saturday. The IOA seems to be optimistic about Vinesh’s chances in this case.
Vinesh has appealed to be given joint-silver. Join us again on Saturday to keep up with the latest from this case.
