FA Community Shield, Manchester City vs Manchester United: MCI v MUN head-to-head record

Ahead of the Manchester Derby, take a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams as well as their record in Community Shield matches.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in action in a pre-season friendly.
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in action in a pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City will face noisy neighbour Manchester United in the FA Community Shield match for pre-season bragging rights ion Saturday, 7:30PM IST.

City followed up the treble with an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title last term and manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on more records.

City faces United at Wembley in a repeat of the FA Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to their local rivals, and Guardiola said they will give their all to win the trophy.

Take a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams as well as their record in the FA Cup:

OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 193
Manchester United: 79
Manchester City: 61
Draws: 53
HEAD-TO-HEAD IN THE FA COMMUNITY SHIELD
Matches played: 2
Manchester United: 2
Manchester City: 0

