FA Community Shield, Manchester City vs Manchester United: MCI v MUN head-to-head record

Manchester City will face noisy neighbour Manchester United in the FA Community Shield match for pre-season bragging rights ion Saturday, 7:30PM IST.
City followed up the treble with an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title last term and manager Pep Guardiola has set his sights on more records.
City faces United at Wembley in a repeat of the FA Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to their local rivals, and Guardiola said they will give their all to win the trophy.
Take a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two teams as well as their record in the FA Cup:
OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD
HEAD-TO-HEAD IN THE FA COMMUNITY SHIELD
