LIVE Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 0-0 CISF; First-half underway

- August 10, 2024 19:032’
Noah cuts in and finds Luna at the edge of the box but the captain fails to control it.
- August 10, 2024 19:02Kick-off!
KBFC kicks the game off as it hopes to seal the group stage with a win and enter the knockout stages of Durand Cup.
- August 10, 2024 18:39KBFC has entered Salt Lake!
- August 10, 2024 18:20Kerala Blasters starting lineup!
- August 10, 2024 18:01Predicted lineups!
Kerala Blasters: Som Kumar, RV Hormipam, Freddy Lallawmawwa, Adrian Luna, Muhammed Saheef, Danish Farooq, Kwame Peprah, Milos Drincic, Yoihenba Meitei, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Sadaoui
CISF Protectors FT: Raj Mahato, Shehzad Khan, Mohammad Khalid, Santosh Kumar, Pawan Pratap, Sakti Nath Oraon, Jatinder Kumar, Chandra Kumar Karketta, Bhola Singh, Bebetto, Rahul Aswal
- August 10, 2024 17:42Where to watch?
You can watch Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.
- August 10, 2024 17:23Match Preview
Kerala Blasters is set to face CISF Protectors FT in its third Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 10, 7 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory. Followed by a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC.
Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.
CISF lost to Punjab FC in the opening game, but pulled of a solid win against Mumbai City FC’s reserve squad and a win will ensure it a place in the Durand Cup playoffs.
